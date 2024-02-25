Lacrosse Recap: No. 17 Men dominate Loyola, 13-5

Women’s Lacrosse 16, Army 9

No. 24 Rutgers women’s lacrosse followed up a hard-fought 11-7 midweek victory against Monmouth with a dominant 16-9 result versus Army on a mild February afternoon at SHI stadium. Rutgers improves to 4-0 on the season.

Sophomore Lily Dixon led the assault with three goals and three assists. Scoring machine Cassidy Spilis tallied five more goals. Shots were even at 30 apiece and the Black Knights won the ground ball battle, 23-13, but the Scarlet Knights dominated on draw controls, 19-10, with senior Ashley Moynahan winning seven draws and setting the tone. Sophia Cardello was stout once again in the cage, making ten saves. Rutgers outscored Army in every period and has yet to trail this season.

Next Up

The Knights travel a half hour south to take on local rivals Princeton on Wednesday, February 28. First draw is set for 7 p.m. at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium.

Men’s Lacrosse 13, Loyola 5

The Rutgers men’s lacrosse team rebounded from a blowout loss versus Army last weekend with a dominant performance against the Greyhounds in Baltimore, MD, on Saturday afternoon, improving to 2-0 on the road this season. Attacker Ross Scott would put a shot in the net 1:12 into the match, and the Knights would never trail, cruising to a 13-5 victory. Rutgers improves to 3-1 on the season, while Loyola drops to 1-3. After a dominant performance against a ranked Georgetown squad, the Greyhounds have lost three consecutive games against ranked Big Ten squads: Maryland, Hopkins, and now Rutgers.

The Knights would lead 5-1 at the end of the first period and 9-2 at halftime, putting the game out of reach. Rutgers’ attack unit had six goal scorers, including three hat tricks. Dante Kulas, Shane Knobloch and Jack Aimone each had three goals, with Kulas and Knobloch also adding an assist each. Ross Scott had four points with two goals and two assists. Tanyr Krummenacher and Colin Kurdyla each added a goal for the Scarlet Knights.

The face-off specialists rebounded after a rough game against Army’s All-American Will Coletti last weekend. The Scarlet Knights won 15-of-22 faceoffs, with grad students Cole Brams going 12 for 18 at the ‘X” and Matt Soutar 3 for 4.

Cardin Stoller had a nice rebound game in net, making 15 saves on the day. He held the Greyhounds to a scoring drought for 18:31 from the second to third quarters. Four Scarlet Knights caused turnovers in the win including Dante Kulas, Tommy Mendyke, Colin Zeller, and Tanyr Krummenacher.

With the win, Rutgers is now 4-11 all-time against Loyola Maryland, including three straight.

Ross Scott is now four goals away from 100 career goals.

Next Up

No. 17 Rutgers returns home for the first of three straight home games with a match up against Hofstra on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.