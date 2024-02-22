Rutgers suffers non-competitive loss at No. 3 Purdue

Sometimes the worst thing that can happen to an inferior team is when its opponent suffers a loss in its previous game.

By the looks of Thursday night, that might not have mattered.

No. 3 Purdue suffered a loss at Ohio State on Sunday before returning to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN to host the Scarlet Knights. The offense started hot and stayed that way for 40 minutes. Rutgers had no answer during a 96-68 loss.

Under Steve Pikiell, this is the fifth-largest defeat for Rutgers (28) and the most points allowed in regulation.

Rutgers (14-12, 6-9) was within six midway through the first quarter at 28-22. The problem was that Purdue hit nine of its first 11 shots. At some point, the Boilermakers were going to start to pull away and it happened shortly after. Purdue went on a 15-5 run to build a 16-point lead. It ballooned to 19 at halftime as Purdue put up 52 points over the first 20 minutes.

Purdue shot 58.9% from the field while going 12-for-23 from three-point range. It shot 18-for-20 from the free throw line and dished out 22 assists. Needless to say, the Boilermakers put on a clinic on its home floor against Rutgers.

Jeremiah Williams led Rutgers with 12 points and Noah Fernandes added 11.

A win in West Lafayette would have gotten Rutgers closer to the NCAA Tournament but the chances would have remained small. There are still two roads game remaining on the schedule against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Not only do the Scarlet Knights have to win both, they have to go 5-0 to end the year and potentially add a win in the Big Ten Tournament.

Long story short, the conference tournament is looming but this will be the only postseason action that Rutgers is apart of.