Greg Schiano coaching tree continues to grow in NFL as former assistant heads to New England Patriots

Greg Schiano has spent many years in Piscataway during two separate tenures as head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Over the course of 15 years, Schiano has led many assistant coaches and many of them have gone onto have successful careers elsewhere. This includes at the NFL level. Last week, another former coach will return to the next level.

Tiquan Underwood will make his way back to the AFC East as assistant wide receivers coach with the New England Patriots. Underwood previously served as quality control coach of the Miami Dolphins before joining Schiano’s staff in 2020.

Underwood spent two years under Schiano before taking the same job with Pitt from 2022-23.

Underwood is a former wide receiver that played for Schiano from 2005-08. He was a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 and sent six years in the NFL before taking on coaching.

Schiano has helped many former assistants become head coaches. This includes Andrew Aurich, who recently left to become head coach at Harvard. Others include Fran Brown (Syracuse), Ron Cooper (Long Island), and most notably PJ Fleck (Minnesota) and Mario Cristobal (Miami).

Schiano’s impressive coaching tree continues with many disciples becoming assistants at the NFL level: