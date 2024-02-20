Rutgers Basketball: 2025 target Brandon Stores Jr. sets commitment date

Rutgers now knows how long it has to wait to hear the decision from a four-star target.

Brandon Stores Jr. shared on Tuesday that he plans to announce his commitment on Monday, Feb. 26, during a ceremony that will be held at St. Raymond’s High School.

Stores Jr. is a four-star forward who is one of the top players in New York. According to 247Sports Composite, Stores Jr. is ranked as the No. 6 player in New York in the Class of 2025.

Stores Jr. made this announcement on Instagram. He will decide between Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and Xavier. He took an official visit to Rutgers in September and was present for the Scarlet Knights’ victory over Virginia Tech. Stores Jr. visited Georgia Tech the next weekend but did not visit Xavier.

The Scarlet Knights are currently 14-11 this season with a 6-8 record in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights will welcome its best recruiting class in program history led by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey in 2024. Stores Jr. would be an excellent addition to the Class of 2025.