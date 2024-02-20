Rutgers Softball takes two from Army during Panther Invitational

Rutgers Softball traveled down to Miami for five games in the Panther Invitational.

The Scarlet Knights left with a 2-3 mark as their overall record sits at 6-4 on the year.

Rutgers began the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Army. The weekend would also end with a 9-0 win over the Knights.

Sandwiched between were losses to No. 10 Duke and a pair to FIU.

The Scarlet Knights were tied with the Blue Devils heading into the seventh inning before the No. 10 team in the nation scored three to take control.

Both losses to FIU followed a similar script. The games were tied late before FIU took leads and was able to hang on. Both losses came by a single run.

Weekend Highlights