Rutgers Softball takes two from Army during Panther Invitational

Rutgers Softball traveled down to Miami for five games in the Panther Invitational.
The Scarlet Knights left with a 2-3 mark as their overall record sits at 6-4 on the year.
Rutgers began the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Army. The weekend would also end with a 9-0 win over the Knights.
Sandwiched between were losses to No. 10 Duke and a pair to FIU.
The Scarlet Knights were tied with the Blue Devils heading into the seventh inning before the No. 10 team in the nation scored three to take control.
Both losses to FIU followed a similar script. The games were tied late before FIU took leads and was able to hang on. Both losses came by a single run.
Weekend Highlights
- Mattie Boyd threw a no-hitter in the first game against Army, totaling nine strikeouts in her third complete-game win of the year. She added another victory against Army., improving to 4-1 on the year.
- Katie Wingert’s power surge continued with a first-inning home run against Duke. She added a 3-for-3 day with a double and 2 RBI against Army.
- Wingert now has six home runs and 14 RBI on the year while hitting .433. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Week continues her hot start.
- Morgan Smith homered in her first at-bar in both matchups with FIU. It was a two-run shot in game one before a solo homer in game two.
- LA Matthews got on base twice against Army and FIU (game one). She scored two runs, walked twice, and finished with two hits over the weekend.
- Kyleigh Sand finsihed with four hits and four runs scored at the top of the lineup for Rutgers.
