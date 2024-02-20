Rutgers completes three-game sweep in opening series

Rutgers Baseball began the season with an offense explosion on Friday night and prepared for two more games in Rock Hill, SC against Winthrop.

The Scarlet Knights completed the sweep with an extra-innings win on Sunday night.

On Saturday, Rutgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead and that was enough for Justin Sinibaldi. He tossed seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out two with no walks.

Tony Santa Maria finished 2-for-4. He got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first before Joshua Kuroda-Grauer drove in a run with sac fly in the second. Jackson Natali added an RBI later in the game.

Sonny Fauci made his debut in a Rutgers uniform and tossed a perfect inning. Joey DeChiaro was credited with the save after a scoreless ninth.

With a series victory already in hand, Rutgers went for the sweep on Sunday and it took 11 innings and nine pitchers to do so.

Santa Maria continued his hot start, going 2-for-4, including a first-inning home run to give Rutgers the lead. Kuroda-Grauer drove in two with a double in the fourth to put Rutgers up 4-0 and it would extend to 5-0 on a throwing error by Winthrop.

Freshman Zack Konstantinovsky struck out the side in his first collegiate inning and continued to make a strong impression. He ended up going four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven. The freshman did not walk a batter Konstantinovsky’s stuff was electric and the Scarlet Knights should be excited about his future.

After Konstantinovsky was removed, the Scarlet Knights would use eight more pitchers. Winthrop was able to battle back and tie the game at six in the eighth and head into extras.

Johnny Volpe delivered a pinch-hit single to drive in a run and put Rutegrs up 7-6. Gavin Stellpflug nailed down the win for the Scarlet Knights with his first save of the season.

Santa Maria went 7-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBI over the first three games. He is one of three Scarlet Knights with five or more hits, including Cameron Love and RJ Johnson Jr.

Rutgers will be back in action on Friday to begin a three-game set with Old Dominion at Bud Metheny Stadium in Norfolk, VA.