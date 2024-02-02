Jeremiah Williams suing NCAA, hopes to be eligible immediately

Rutgers guard Jeremiah Williams has not stepped on the floor yet since transferring from Iowa State. He hopes to change that immediately.

Williams is suing the NCAA in hopes of returning to action right away, which would be the game vs. Michigan on Saturday. The suit on February 1 in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey. The Asbury Park Press was first to report the news.

Williams has sat out the first 20 games of the season after violating the NCAA’s gambling policy. He was waiting for a decision to be made about his future this season and on January 31, there was an answer. The NCAA landed on a 15-game suspension with some of it being retroactive.

The complaint from Williams states that the guard has “already served his 15-game suspension” and should be eligible to return immediately.

The NCAA has deemed Williams ineligible until Feb. 18 when Rutgers takes on Minnesota. This means that Williams would be forced to miss four more games, upping his season total to 24. Williams has been practicing with the team since July.

As a sophomore, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field. He suffered a torn Achilles in early October in 2022, forcing him to miss the season. Once the season was done, he entered the transfer portal without playing a game for the Cyclones.

In August, Williams was charged with tampering records as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling. The legal betting age in Iowa is 21. Williams allegedly placed 15 bets that totaled $1,560. He eventually pled guilty and reached an agreement with prosecutors, including a fine of $645.

Rutgers is currently 10-10 overall with a 2-7 record in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are statistically the worst offensive unit in the Big Ten and could use help wherever they can get it. If Williams is deemed eligible, he will be ready for action right away.