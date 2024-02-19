Does Minnesota have Rutger’s Kryptonite?

The Scarlet Knights always seem to struggle against the Golden Gophers. No this is not just a basketball issue but an all sports issue. Minnesota is 3-0 against Rutgers in football, 11-7 in basketball, 5-0 in wrestling. The only major sport that Rutgers ties Minnesota for the all time series record is baseball at 9-9.

So that begs the question of why? Why does Minnesota always do well against the Scarlet Knights? It might have something to do with the cold but even still, New Jersey is not exactly warm, and half of the sports mentioned are played inside anyway. Could it be the home crowd advantage? Doubtful since Minnesota isn’t exactly known for having the rowdiest fan base. Maybe Minnesota has just played Rutgers at the right time? Could be, but very doubtful because in their last two basketball match ups Rutgers had momentum on their side heading into their competition.

Are Minnesota’s athletic programs just better? Slightly but they haven’t been better to the point where this reason sits well, especially with how they have been recently.

The truth is, we do not know the reason why it has been the way it is, it just has been.

Whatever the reason maybe, the stats are undeniable. The Gophers have become kryptonite for the Scarlet Knights. The knights will certainly have to shake this curse if they want to become more competitive in Big Ten play.

To read more of my work please follow @Andrew78Rice on X!