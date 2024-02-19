Lacrosse Roundup: Women Surge Into Rankings at No. 24, Men Outclassed by Army

Men’s Recap: No. 7 Army 16, No. 17 (Prev. No. 11) Rutgers 7

No. 17 Rutgers faced their toughest test of the early season this past Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, welcoming the No. 7 Black Knights of Army. The Scarlet Knights would get off to a quick start against the Black Knights, with Shane Knobloch scoring two unassisted goals less than two minutes into the first quarter for an early 2-0 lead.

Army would counter with three consecutive goals before Tim Sommer took an assist from Ross Scott, knotting the match up, 3-3. Army then went on a 6-0 run to take a commanding 9-3 lead, and the rout was on. The Black Knights outscored the Scarlet Knights 4-1 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, ultimately cruising to a 16-7 victory. With the loss, Rutgers drops to 2-1 while Army improves to 2-0 on the young season.

Notable

Army dominated in shots, 42-28, ground balls, 36-23, and faceoffs won, 17-10. though Will Coletti is likely the best face-off specialist Rutgers will see this season.

Army’s roster is deep and experienced, as noted by the five preseason All-Americans. Evan Plunkett dominated for the Black Knights with 4 goals and 2 assists.

Cardin Stoller had a rough day in net for Rutgers, allowing 13 goals while saving 10. Grad transfer Seamus Fagan from Hamilton College spelled Stoller in the final quarter, allowing 3 goals while making 4 saves. It will be interesting to see who coach Brecht puts in cage this week against Loyola.

Other than Knobloch’s hat trick, the other bright spot was freshman Colin Kurdyla, who notched his own hat trick with 3 goals. His father and three uncles played lacrosse at Rutgers, and his brother, Brady, is currently on this squad.

Next Up

No time for the Knights to lick their wounds during this daunting early season schedule as Rutgers travels down to Maryland to face No. 17 Loyola, Sat., Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.

Women’s Recap: No. 24 Rutgers 13, Georgetown 6

Rutgers women’s lacrosse improved to 2-0 with a dominant 13-6 end-to-end defeat over Georgetown, who falls to 2-1 on the young season.

The Knights and Hoyas were knotted at 1-1 for the first five minutes. Then star attacker Cassidy Spilis got going. The grad student is becoming must-see TV as she scored three consecutive goals in less than two minutes, giving the Knights a 4-1 advantage they would never relinquish. Rutgers would lead at halftime, 9-2, and 12-3 at the end of the 3rd quarter before Georgetown tacked on a couple of late goals as RU’s subs played. Rutgers would head back up the turnpike with a resounding 13-6 win.

Congratulations to Cassidy Spilis, who became the first player in school history to net 200 career goals in today’s win over Georgetown!#BxB | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/ApDcSJK2Cb — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) February 17, 2024

Notable

Cassidy Spilis tallied a game-high five goals against the Hoyas, becoming the first player in program history to net 200 career goals.

Senior goalkeeper Sophia Cardello was stout in goal, stopping 10 shots for her second win of the season.

Rutgers’ defense shut down the Hoyas’s potent offensive attack, allowing only 4 goals in the final 30 minutes of play

The Knights dominated in shots, 34-21

Next Up

The Knights face Monmouth at home on Wednesday, February 21 for a 6 p.m. matchup at SHI Stadium and then have their first ranked matchup of the season against No. 18 Army on February 21 at 1 p.m. in Piscataway.