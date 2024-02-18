Rutgers falls apart in second half at Minnesota, ends four-game winning streak

Last year, Rutgers held a double-digit lead late in the second half and fell apart over the final minutes.

This season, the struggles began earlier as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive woes resurfaced beginning in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights saw their four-game winning steak snapped with a 81-70 loss to Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Rutgers earned back-to-back Quad 1 wins last week (Maryland, Wisconsin) before earning its fourth Quad 2 win (Northwestern). This loss drops Rutgers to 4-2 against Quad 2 teams this season. Amazingly enough, an 11-point win improves Minnesota to 22-3 against the spread this season.

Rutgers was outscored 19-7 over the first seven minutes of the second half and Minnesota was able to maintain this double-digit lead over the course of the second half.

The Scarlet Knights hung around early, going punch for punch with the Gophers in a must-win game for both sides. The game was tied at 37 heading into the break but the Rutgers’ offense would stall from there.

Rutgers shot 38.7% from the field, and 4-for-19 from three-point range. Cliff Omoruyi turned in his best offensive game of the season with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Derek Simpson added 19 points.

The Scarlet Knights attempted to cut into the deficit late in the second half but could not get within six.

There are six games left on the Scarlet Knights’ schedule. This includes its matchup with No. 2 Purdue on Thursday. The Boilermakers will return home looking to avenge a loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Hopes for March are slim once again. This was a must-win game if the Scarlet Knights wants into sneak back into contention. Is all hope lost? Not quite yet but it is getting difficult. If Rutgers wants a legitimate shot at March, it will have to win at least five of the final six games, and even steal a game or two in the Big Ten Tournament.