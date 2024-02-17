Santa Maria leads offense during Rutgers Baseball season-opening win

It took a few innings to shake the rust off but Tony Santa Maria and the Rutgers offense woke up in the fourth inning during the season-opener against Winthrop.

Trailing 5-0, the Scarlet Knights scored in six consecutive innings and ended up cruising to a 14-5 win over Winthrop in Rock Hill SC.

Winthrop (0-1) took advantage of a second-inning error by Rutgers and put up a four spot to take a 5-0 lead early. Christian Coppola was able to settle in on the mound and the bats woke up. The sophomore logged five innings, allowing five runs with just one earned on six hits.

Jake Marshall would deliver four brilliant innings to close out the game. He allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out six and walking none.

A Santa Maria two-run home run in the top of the fourth began the scoring for the Scarlet Knights. Johnny Volpe delivered a two-run single before Cameron Love drove in another with a single. Just like that, the game was tied at five and Rutgers extended in a big way from there.

Rutgers had seven in the lineup deliver a hit with six logging multiple and four finishing with three or more. Santa Maria went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. Volpe also went 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Santa Maria’s second homer of the day gave Rutgers the lead for good. RJ Johnson Jr. extended with a two-run double. He logged three its, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Rutgers will be back in action for game two beginning at 2pm on Saturday.