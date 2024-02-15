Rutgers Baseball: Scarlet Knights trio honored preseason

Rutgers Baseball is preparing for first pitch on Friday and just saw three players receive preseason recognition.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that a trip of Scarlet Knights have been named as Players to Watch — Christian Coppola, Josh Kuroda-Grauer, and Tony Santa Maria. The Scarlet Knights were also picked to finish fourth in the conference in the coaches poll.

Coppola enters his sophomore year as one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten. As a freshman, he finsihed 5-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 66 innings. He allowed opponents to hit just .240 against him while striking out 71 and walking 27. Coppola earned a spot on Team USA’s Collegiate National Team over the summer.

Coppola was named First Team All-Big Ten and Freshman All-America in 2023.

Kuroda-Grauer made the switch to shortstop last season and it paid off immediately. He was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award after hitting .298 with six home runs and 32 RBI.

In 2022, Santa Maria put up a historic season for the Scarlet Knights. He hit .303 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI, which was the third-most in program history. He played in just five games last season, making three starts, and was shut down due to an injury.

The Scarlet Knights will open its season with a three-game set with Winthrop beginning on Friday.