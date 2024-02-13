2024 Rutgers Baseball Position Preview: How will the rotation look?

The Rutgers Baseball season is just days away from first pitch. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Rock Hill, SC for a three-game set with Winthrop to begin the year.

As we begin to preview the position groups, we take a look at the possible rotation and depth within the pitching staff.

It begins with Christian Coppola. The New Jersey native emerged as an ace during his first season on the banks. In 13 starts, Coppola finished 5-5 and pitched to a 3.68 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 66 innings. He help opponents to a .240 average. He was named as a Second Team-All American and was apart of the Team USA Collegiate National Team in the summer.

Coppola brings a mid-90s fastball that will continue to improve. He has a chance to grow into the next pro prospect for the Scarlet Knights. Coppola also leads a three-man rotation where there are many options. Justin Sinibaldi is in the mix.

Sinibaldi brings effectiveness from the left side. As a junior, he finished 5-1 with a 2.64 ERA. He is a finesse arm with strong breaking stuff that can get outs in many ways.

This is where it gets interesting. The Scarlet Knights have depth that could step into the rotation. It is made up of Jake Marshall, Donovan Zsak, and St. John’s transfer Sonny Fauci.

Marshall, the 6-foot-7 Le Moyne transfer, appeared in 16 games last season, making 10 starts. He went 5-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 51 innings.

Freshman Zack Konstantinovsky could also get the nod. The North Brunswick product was one of the top recruits in New Jersey last season and could join Coppola at the top of the rotation for years to come.

At North Brunswick High School, Konstantinovsky was ranked the No. 3 right-hander in the state and sixth overall prospect. He named First Team All-State in back to back years. As a senior, Konstantinovsky allowed just five runs in 63 innings (0.56 ERA) while striking out 88 and walking nine. As a junior, the right-hander struck out 120 batters in 67 innings on his way to being named the NJ.com Pitcher of the Year.

Konstantinovsky enters the collegiate level with three pitchers and a fastball that sits in the 90s. He is one of many arms with multiple pitches that can get outs.

Right-handers Ethan Bowen and Ben Gorski bring more experience in the pen, along with Sam Portnoy.

Last season, Rutgers finished with the second-lowest team ERA in the Big Ten at 4.55. The success on the mound has a chance to repeat with many key arms returning along with the arrival of Konstantinovsky and Fauci.

Right-Handers

Ethan Bowen

Christian Coppola

Jordan Falco

Sonny Fauci

Ben Gorski

Jack Kirchner

Jake Marshall

Sam Portnoy

Justin Shadek

Gavin Stellpflug

Justin Sweeney

Zack Konstantinovsky

Left-Handers