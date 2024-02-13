We’re All In: Breaking Down The Remaining Rutgers Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Scarlet Knights finally look like their old self again after a dominating 22-point victory over No. 11 Wisconsin. This three-game winning streak that the Knights are on has everybody wondering if they still have a chance to make March Madness. They do. They will have to punch far above their current weight class to get it done but hope is not snuffed out yet. There is no margin for error.

The first step will require them to either win out or win every game besides the one against No. 2 Purdue as losing that game in a tough match up would not hurt their chances too bad. If the Knights were to somehow win out and beat Purdue, then they would have a strong resume they could build on heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The second step is performing really well at said Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights would either need to make the finals or the semifinals to add having a strong tournament performance to their resume. Its important to remember that the committee often favors teams that are on a hot streak if they are on the fringes of getting in. If they can do these two steps they have a great shot at making march madness.

Those steps are much easier said then done however. Despite only having two ranked teams left on their schedule, the Knights will need to go at least 7-1 down the stretch to make a case for themselves. In addition, only one of these match ups will come against a team with a losing record and two of these match ups will be against teams that have been Rutgers already.

In short, the Knights will need a miracle to pull it off. However, crazier things have happened in the world of college basketball.

