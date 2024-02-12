Isiah Pacheco makes NFL history after second Super Bowl victory

Former Rutgers standout Isiah Pacheco is making history at the NFL level.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. This means that the former seventh-round draft pick has two titles in two years.

Pacheco is the first starting running back to win back-to-back Super Bowls during his first two years in the league.

Once he was drafted, Pacheco made an impression on Andy Reid and the Chiefs. This led to him taking over as the premiere back right away.

Isiah Pacheco becomes the first running back in NFL history to start and win two Super Bowl titles in his first two seasons!

During his rookie year, Pacheco finished with 830 rushing yards and five touchdowns during his first year. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and had 13 catches. It was clear that he was going to get an even bigger role as a sophomore and that is exactly what happened.

Pacheco carried the ball 205 times during the regular season for 935 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 49 catches for 244 yards and two scores. In the postseason, Pacheco averaged just under 80 yards on the ground per game on the ground and scored three touchdowns.

Pacheco spent three years as the starting back for Rutgers and fans knew that he would make an impact at the next level. Many teams passed on Pacheco and now the Chiefs are enjoying the benefits of having one of the biggest steals from the 2022 NFL Draft.