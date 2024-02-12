Women’s Lacrosse Cruises Past Manhattan, 20-10

The Scarlet Knights (1-0) opened the 2024 campaign with a dominant 20-10 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers (0-1) on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Rutgers raced out to an 8-1 lead in the first 15 minutes of action and never looked back, as their 20 goals against the Jaspers were the most in a season opener since they netted 20 against LIU in 2019.

Grad student Cassidy Spilis filled up the stat sheet with seven points on six goals and an assist. Senior Kate Carolonza, junior Victoria Goldrick and sophomores Kimberly Greenblatt and Ava Kane all tallied multi-goal efforts in the win.

The Knights doubled up the Jaspers in shots, 38-19, forced 20 turnovers, and dominated at the circle, winning 20-12 on draws. Spilis won a game-high eight draws. Stout senior keeper Sophia Cardello stopped nine shots in the victory. Graduate student Jessica Beneducci caused a game-high three turnovers, while senior Ashley Moynahan scooped up a game-high five ground balls. Victoria Goldrick played her first career game for RU after suffering through injuries her first two seasons on the banks.

Rutgers had a commanding 8-1 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Jaspers hung tough, outscoring the Knights 4-1 in the 2nd quarter to trail 10-5 at the half. The Knights would outscore the Jaspers 4-2 in the third quarter and 6-3 in the fourth quarter, rolling to a comfortable 20-10 victory.

Quotable

“I was really excited how strong we started. That was definitely a key for us. We wasted no time getting on the board. I am also proud of Victoria Goldrick, who wasted no time getting involved in her first game. It was a great team effort today.” Head Coach Melissa Lehman.

2023 Rewind (Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics)

Playing one of the toughest schedules in the country last spring, Rutgers finished with eight victories and its third consecutive Big Ten Tournament Semifinal appearance in 2023.

The Scarlet Knights picked up wins against three ranked opponents – No. 6 Stony Brook, No. 16 Johns Hopkins, and No. 19 Jacksonville.

RU closed the season receiving votes in the final IWLCA Coaches Poll.

Rutgers advanced to its third consecutive Big Ten Semifinal with its 15-14 victory over the Blue Jays in the quarterfinals.

Four Scarlet Knights picked up all-conference laurels, with Spilis earning consensus All-America accolades as one of the country’s best midfielders.

Next Up

Rutgers travels down to Georgetown on Saturday to take on the Hoyas, February 17th at 1pm in Washington, D.C.