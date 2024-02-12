No. 11 Men’s Lacrosse Pushes Past Stony Brook, 16-12

In their second game of the season, men’s lacrosse traveled out to Long Island on a mild Saturday afternoon in February to take on Stony Brook. Both teams entered the match 1-0 after opening week victories.

The Knights used a balanced offensive attack that saw eight different goal scorers, Attacker Jack Aimone continued his hot start to the season, tying his career-high with four goals. All-American Ross Scott had a game-high six points with three goals and three assists and Amherst grad transfer Taynr Krummenacher also notched a hat trick. All-American Shane Knobloch and Lehigh grad transfer John Sidorski tallied two goals apiece. Long Island native Nick Teresky, freshman Colin Kurdyla and Utah grad transfer and face-off specialist Cole Brams all notched a goal.

For the second straight weekend in a row, Rutgers dominated face-offs, winning 21 of 32. The two grad transfers, Cole Brams from Utah (13-of-20) and Matt Soutar from Monmouth (8-of-12) each won over 60% of their respective face-offs. The strong duo are providing hope to a unit that has underwhelmed in the past few seasons, but needs to be successful if the Scarlet Knights are going to make a run at an NCAA tourney bid in 2024.

Tommy Mendyke (3 CT) and Ben McKelvy (2 CT) led a strong defensive effort, causing nine Seawolves turnovers. Rutgers also dominated in ground balls (41-29) and were 2-of-2 on extra-man and an efficient 14-of-16 in clears.

The Knights dominated the first half, leading at one point, 9-2, before the Seawolves reeled off three consecutive goals to pull within 9-5 early in the 3rd quarter. Both teams would score five times in the period, with Rutgers holding a comfortable 14-9 lead heading into the final frame.

Stony Brook is always tough at home though, and showed they wouldn’t go away quietly, scoring three consecutive goals to pull within two goals and only trailing 14-12 with 8:28 remaining in the match. At 7:20, Aimone would tally his fourth goal for the Knights, providing much needed insurance and Sidorski would ice the game off an assist from Scott with slightly over a minute left. RU improves to 2-0 while SBU drops to 1-1.

Postgame Notes

With the win, Rutgers improved to 9-6 all-time against Stony Brook, with three straight wins and four out of five wins in the series.

The Scarlet Knights improve to 2-0 to start the year for the ninth straight season, dating back to 2016.

Andrew Macecha had a career-high five ground balls

Ross Scott’s hat trick was the 13 th of his career. He is now six goals from reaching 100 career goals.

of his career. He is now six goals from reaching 100 career goals. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Cardin Stoller made nine saves.

Next Up

The tough early season schedule ramps up a notch as No. 11 Rutgers hosts No. 7 Army in the chippy annual rivalry game on Saturday, February 17 at 1 p.m. The game against the Black Knights is the first of seven upcoming games against teams ranked No. 15 or better in this week’s USILA Coaches Poll.