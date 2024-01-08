Rutgers Football: Greg Schiano continues to land impact transfers

It has been a busy, and successful, offseason for Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

After defeating Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl and completing a winning season for the first time since 2014, Rutgers landed Athan Kaliakmanis in the transfer portal. The QB will have a chance to compete for a starting role within the offense. He was just one of many to commit to Rutgers and two more impact players are on their way.

On Saturday night, Florida State defensive lineman Malcolm Ray announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He shared the news during his official visit. This was his second visit, previously going to visit NC State. Ray will come to Rutgers for his final year of eligibility.

Ray will step into a major role right away with Rutgers losing both Mayan Ahanotu and Isaiah Iton. Both, along with Ifeanyi Maijeh, were transfer defensive lineman in their final years. This has become a trend for Schiano as the Scarlet Knights look to remain big up front.

Ray played in 14 games this season for Florida State, totaling 19 tackles (two for loss).

On Sunday morning, BYU long snapper Austin Riggs shared his commitment to Rutgers.

This clears up a position that was a need for the Scarlet Knights. Riggs spent four years at BYU and appeared in 40 games. Prior to his time with BYU, he served a two-year mission in Zimbabwe before attending a prep school in Idaho.

Riggs became the fifth transfer that Rutgers landed this offseason. He now joins Ray, Kaliakmanis, wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis, and wide receiver Dymere Miller.