Caitlin Clark puts on a show in Piscataway as Rutgers falls to No. 4 Iowa

It is not everyday that Rutgers Women’s Basketball gets the chance to perform in front of a sellout crowd.

On Friday night, a packed Jersey Mike’s Arena welcomed Caitlin Clark and Iowa into town and the reigning AP Player of the Year did not disappoint.

Clark recorded her 14th career triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as No. 4 Iowa ran away from Rutgers 103-69 in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights stayed within range in the first quarter, trailing by just six, but Clark and the Hawkeyes put the game away prior to halftime. Rutgers was outscored 30-11 in the second quarter and that was all she wrote. Iowa continued to extend as Clark put on a show for the fans in attendance.

Kassondra Brown logged her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Destiny Adams added 11 points, marking her 12th game of the season in double-figures.

Clark checked out for the final time with just over six minutes left in the game. Once the final buzzer sounded, she was seen spending time signing autographs for fans while others took pictures. A crowd that lined up at the door well before game time to enter the building got a chance to see Clark in action before she spent some time with them following the game.

Men or women, Clark has become one of the most exciting and biggest attractions in college basketball. On Friday night, Rutgers got a taste of it.