Naseim Brantley cleared by NCAA, will be eligible for 2024 season

Rutgers will now officially add Naseim Brantley to its game plan in 2024.

After transferring from Western Illinois, Brantley was sidelined during the 2023 season due to an issue with the NCAA. On Tuesday, it was shared that Brantley has been cleared and will be eligible right away in 2024. This will be his final year of eligibility.

This situation was not taken lightly by head coach Greg Schiano over the course of the 2023 season. He addressed it after the season-opener against Northwestern, saying that “you could fry an egg on my head with that whole situation.”

There was no answer to this situation over the course of the season and frustration grew for Schiano.

“He deserves to play football,” Schiano said during a press conference in October. “I’m not going to get into it more than that. I’m just so disappointed in everyone involved.”

Brantley, who is a native of New Jersey, last played in 2022 when he totaled 53 catches for 909 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Newcomer of the Year after leading the conference in receiving yards. Prior to his one year at Western Illinois, Brantley spent four years with Sacred Heart.

Brantley will join a receiving room that is looking to get a major boost, along with adding FCS standout Dymere Miller from Monmouth. Christian Dremel also announced his return to Rutgers while Ian Strong showed potential on the outside this season. Freshmen Famah Toure, Jesse Ofurie, and Korey Duff Jr. also have a chance to contribute right away.

Brantley was able to practice with Rutgers this season but could not perform on Saturdays. Now, he will be able to make his debut in 2024 and bolster a group on the outside that hopes to feature multiple playmakers.