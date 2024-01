Rutgers Baseball: Full 2024 Schedule

It was another successful season for the Scarlet Knights in 2023.

Rutgers finished 33-23 overall with a 14-10 record in conference play. The Scarlet Knights dropped back-to-back games by two runs in the Big Ten Tournament to see their season come to an end.

Now, first pitch is less than three weeks away. The full schedule for Rutgers Baseball was announced back in December but we are here to refresh your memory with the full slate listed below.

2024 Rutgers Baseball Schedule

Friday, Feb. 16: at Winthrop, 4pm at The Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill, SC

Saturday, Feb. 17: at Winthrop, 2pm

Sunday, Feb. 18: at Winthrop, 1pm

Friday, Feb. 23: at Old Dominion, 3pm at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium in Norfolk, VA

Saturday, Feb. 24: at Old Dominion, 2pm

Sunday, Feb. 25: at Old Dominion, 1pm

Tuesday, Feb. 27: at St. Joe’s, 1:30pm at John W. Smithson ‘68 Field in Metro Station, PA

Friday, March 1: at Charleston Southern, 5pm at Nielsen Field in Charleston, SC

Saturday, March 2: at Charleston Southern, 4pm

Sunday, March 3: at Charleston Southern, 11am

Tuesday, March 5: vs. Wagner, 3pm at Bainton Field in Piscataway, NJ

Friday, March 8: at High Point, 5pm at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, NC

Saturday, March 9: at High Point, 2pm

Sunday, March 10: at High Point, 1pm

Tuesday, March 12: at North Carolina, 6pm at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

Wednesday, March 13: at North Carolina, 6pm

Friday, March 15: at Delaware, 4pm at Bob Hannah Stadium in Newark, DE

Saturday, March 16: at Delaware, 2pm

Sunday, March 17: at Delaware, 1pm

Tuesday, March 19: vs. Rider, 3pm

Wednesday, March 20: vs. Lafayette, 3pm

Friday, March 22: vs. UConn, 4pm

Saturday, March 23: vs. UConn, 2pm

Sunday, March 24: vs. UConn, 1pm

Tuesday, March 26: vs. NJIT, 3pm

Friday, March 29: at Michigan State, 3:30pm at McLane Baseball Stadium in East Lansing, MI

Saturday, March 30: at Michigan State, 3:30pm

Sunday, March 31: at Michigan State, 1pm

Tuesday, April 2: vs. Hofstra, 3pm

Wednesday, April 3: vs. Marist, 6pm

Friday, April 5: vs. Purdue, 6pm

Saturday, April 6: vs. Purdue, 3pm

Sunday, April 7: vs. Purdue, 1pm

Tuesday, April 9: at Seton Hall, 4pm at Mike Sheppard, Sr. Stadium in South Orange, NJ

Friday, April 12: vs. Nebraska, 6pm

Saturday, April 13: vs. Nebraska, 3pm

Sunday, April 14: vs. Nebraska, 1pm

Tuesday, April 16: vs. Monmouth, 3pm

Friday, April 19: at Iowa, 7pm at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, IA

Saturday, April 20: at Iowa, 3pm

Sunday, April 21: at Iowa, 2pm

Tuesday, April 23: vs. St. John’s, 6pm

Friday, April 26: at Indiana, 6pm at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, IN

Saturday, April 27: at Indiana, 2pm

Sunday, April 28: at Indiana, 12pm

Wednesday, May 1: vs. Princeton, 6pm

Friday, May 3: vs. Maryland, 6:30pm

Saturday, May 4: vs. Maryland, 6:30pm

Sunday, May 5: vs. Maryland, 1pm

Friday, May 10: at Penn State, 5:30pm at Medlar Field in State College, PA

Saturday, May 11: at Penn State, 2pm

Sunday, May 12: at Penn State, 1pm

Thursday, May 16: vs. Ohio State, 6:30pm

Friday, May 17: vs. Ohio State, 6:30pm

Saturday, May 18: vs. Ohio State, 1pm