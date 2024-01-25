The new RBU? Former Scarlet Knights all over backfields in the AFC Championship Game

Rutgers has been well-represented over the course of the NFL postseason — no more widely regarded than the running back position.

Kyle Monangai is coming off a season where he led the Big Ten in rushing and will return for the 2024 season. Now, two former Scarlet Knights will lead backfields in the AFC Championship Game.

It begins with Isiah Pacheco. He took over as the starting back in Kansas City as a rookie and helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl. This season, he continued to shine.

Pacheco carried the ball 205 times during the regular season for 935 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 49 catches for 244 yards and two scores. In the postseason, Pacheco is averaging 93 yards on the ground per game and has scored in both games. Against the Buffalo Bills, Pacheco logged 111 yards from scrimmage and one score.

Gus Edwards has spent the last five years in Baltimore after patrolling the backfield for Rutgers. This season, he played in all 17 games and was second to Lamar Jackson with 810 rushing yards. His 13 touchdowns was tied for fourth in the league. It has been a crowded backfield for Baltimore over the years but Edwards has remained consistent.

Against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, Edwards carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards. The legs of Jackson took over to the tune of 100 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards will be a factor once again during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Schiano and Rutgers are no strangers to preparing players for the next level. By the looks of the postseason rosters, it has been a successful cycle in recent years, especially in the backfield. There could be even more options coming out of Piscataway from next year’s team.