Into The Meat Grinder: A look into Rutgers next four Wrestling matches

After going 1-1 in the state of Michigan, beating Michigan state 22-13 and losing to No. 11 Michigan 23-10, Rutgers returns home to kick off a brutal stretch of their schedule against No. 9 Minnesota. This match kicks off a stretch where Rutgers sees three straight ranked opponents and another opponent who has received votes to be ranked.

The Knights so far this season have split their ranked matches beating No. 20 UPenn and No. 21 Indiana but losing to No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 11 Michigan. The next three teams that Rutgers plays will have higher ranks than any opponent Rutgers has beaten this season and two of those teams have higher ranks than any team Rutgers has played this season.

Luckily for the Knights, three out of the four matches they play during this brutal stretch will be in friendly territory at Jersey Mike’s Arena. However, the toughest of these matches comes against No. 1 Penn State in Happy Valley.

If Rutgers can go at least 2-2 in this stretch and keep all matches competitive, they could ride this wave and gain momentum going into the big ten tournament. I expect Rutgers to be competitive in all matches but end up dropping 3 out of the 4 only picking up a win against Maryland, who received votes to be ranked but ultimately was left out. In addition, if Rutgers were to go 500. in this stretch, it would not be unreasonable to see their current ranking of number #13 to go up, possibly breaking the Top 10.