Rutgers to hire Kent State assistant as DL coach

Another offseason, another year of rotating pieces along the Scarlet Knight coaching staff.

Rutgers is hiring Kent State assistant coach Colin Ferrell as its new defensive line coach. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who first reported the news, Marquise Watson will remain with the Scarlet Knights in an off-field role.

Watson missed the 2023 season with a medical issue but his position within Rutgers program remains steady.

Ferrell will come to Rutgers after spending 11 years with Kent State. He began there in 2012, having spent time as the defensive line coach in 2016. He served as interim coach in 2017 before remaining on the staff to coach the linebackers in 2018. Ferrell was a player for Kent State from 2004-07 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Prior to his career at Kent State, Ferrell was a standout on the New Jersey high school football scene. He attended Steinert High School in Hamiltonand spent a post-grade year at Peddie. Following his high school career, he coached at Peddie.

Ferrell will come to Rutgers with plenty of experience and respect as a recruiter, which is something Schiano has valued.

Watson remains on the staff after signing a contract extension through 2024. He was set to make $400,000 per year under this deal and it remains unknown if Rutgers will rework his deal.

The Scarlet Knights are just weeks out of a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl, clinching their first winning season since 2014. Now, the coaching staff improves further ahead of a 2024 season that will bring plenty of expectation.