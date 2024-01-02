NEWS: Big Ten transfer QB Athan Kaliakmanis commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano has landed the transfer quarterback he was looking for.

On Tuesday, Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis announced his commitment to Rutgers via Twitter.

Kaliakmanis visited Piscataway in December and it did not take long for him to make a decision. The Big Ten quarterback has ties to the Scarlet Knights and their staff and this seemed to play a major role in his decision.

Kaliakmanis was recruited by offensive coordinator Kirk CIarrocca out of high school, where he was a four-star recruit and No. 26 quarterback in the Class of 2021. He was also ranked No. 6 overall in the state of Illinois.

Kaliakmanis started 17 games for Minnesota over the course of his career and stepped into the starting role permanently this season. He threw for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Kaliakmanis completed 53% of his passes as Minnesota finished 5-7 with a 3-6 record in conference play.

Athan’s brother, Dino Kaliakmanis, also committed to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday.

Both Kaliakmanis brothers will have two years of eligibility remaining.