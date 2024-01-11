Rutgers Football: Former Scarlet Knights stars prepare for the NFL Playoffs

Rutgers has seen many players go to the next level and be successful. This season, the Scarlet Knights will be well-represented in the postseason once again.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have shuffled backs in their ground game over the years but Gus Edwards has remained a constant. This year was no different as he once again had a nose for the end zone.

The Ravens will have a bye week as they prepare to host a game during Division Weekend. Edwards will be the lead back once again and that has been the theme all season, especially late once Keaton Mitchell went down with an injury. Edwards totaled 810 yards on 198 carries and scored 13 touchdowns, which was fifth in the NFL.

Olakunle Fatukasi, Los Angeles Rams

Olakunle Fatukasi has bounced around during his time in the NFL. He played 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and landed on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams in October. He played in their Week 18 game and he logged one tackle. The Rams will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions this weekend.

Duron Harmon, Cleveland Browns

The veteran Duron Harmon has landed in Cleveland after being waived by the Chicago Bears. Now, he is part of one of the best defenses in football. The Browns will be in Houston during Wild Card Weekend and has a chance to advance against one of the surprises of the NFL.

Harmon appeared in four games for the Browns finishing with 16 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

Christian Izien, Tampa Bay Bucs

Christian Izien impressed in training camp during his rookie season and landed a starting spot early on. He ended up playing in 17 games, making four starts, for the eventual NFC South champion Buccaneers.

Izien finished with 65 tackles, three for loss, and two quarterback hits. He added two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The Bucs are entering the playoffs off an unimpressive 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers to clinch the division and will now host a playoff game. The Bucs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night to end the weekend.

Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

Jonah Jackson was a third-round pick in 2020 after spending time with Rutgers and as a grad transfer for Ohio State. Now, he is part of one of the best offensive lines in football.

Jackson has played in 57 career games for the Lions, all starts. He will be at his guard spot once again as Detroit hosts the Rams this weekend.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, San Francisco 49ers

Sebastian Joseph-Day spent the first most of his career to this point in Los Angeles — three years with the Rams and 14 games with the Chargers this season. Los Angeles waived Day after he finished with three sacks, 31 tackles, and 11 QB hits.

The Niners signed Day and he appeared in two games, totaling five tackles. The Niners will have a week off to get healthy before hosting a playoff game during Divisional Weekend.

Tyler Kroft, Miami Dolphins

Tyler Kroft has been on four teams over the last four years. This season, it was the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in eight games primarily as a blocker. He did not log a catch or a target this season.

Bo Melton, Green Bay Packers

Bo Melton was a standout for Rutgers during his time in Piscataway and now has a chance to become just that at the next level. Melton has gone from practice squad player to a potential breakout candidate.

Melton moved to the active roster at the end of November and has appeared in four games. He has been targeted 24 times and logged 16 catches for 218 yards and one touchdown. Melton’s six targets per game over that span proves that he is becoming a favorite target for Jordan Love.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, looking to snap a 16-game win streak for Dallas on its home field.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco emerged as a legitimate back in the NFL right away as a rookie last season and was the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The offense did not look the same for Kansas City due to problems on the outside but Pacheco has turned into one of the bright spots.

Pacheco carried the ball 205 times this season and added 44 catches. He finished with 1,179 yards from scrimmage, including 935 on the ground. He scored nine touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving).

It will be a bit of a different path for the Chiefs this season. There will be no bye week and it will take a lot for the AFC Championship Game to take place at Arrowhead. This weekend against the Miami Dolphins, teams will have to deal with historic temperatures.

Logan Ryan, San Francisco 49ers

Logan Ryan has enjoyed a great career in the NFL and continued it this year, signing with the San Francisco 49ers in December.

Ryan has had great success along the way and has a chance to win a Super Bowl this year with one of the league’s best teams. The Niners will have a bye as the top seed in the NFC.

Ryan played in five games for the Niners this season, making two starts. He finished with 13 tackles.