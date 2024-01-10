Rutgers earns first Big Ten win as Indiana shows up at the right time

There are certain matchups that just show up at the right time.

Rutgers was in desperate need of a win after a slow start in Big Ten play and in danger of falling out of contention for the postseason — Enter Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights earned their fifth consecutive win over the Hoosiers in Piscataway with a 66-57 triumph on Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. This also makes it nine wins in the last 11 meets with the Hoosiers.

A back-and-forth first half saw Indiana take a 20-13 lead but Rutgers would quickly tie the game at 25. Time winded down in the first half and Derek Simpson banked in a three from deep to put the Scarlet Knights up heading into halftime. This is the spark that the team needed on its home floor.

Simpson was one of five Scarlet Knights in double-figures. He finished with 10 points while Mawot Mag led the way with 13 points on 4-for-12 from the field with eight rebounds and four assists.

Rutgers continued to play from ahead in the second half and the lead ballooned to double-digits with seven minutes left.

It was another strong showing on the boards from Rutgers, out rebounding Indiana 51-40, but both sides struggled from the field.

Rutgers shot just 32.3% overall and 5-for-22 from three-point range. Defensively, it held the Hoosiers to 39.7% and 7-for-26 from the field. The difference was made at the free throw line.

The Scarlet Knights got to the line 28 times compared to just 15 from Indiana. Rutgers was just 19-for-28 from the line but there was a lid for the Hoosiers as they finished just 4-for-15.

Rutgers avoided a dreaded Quad 3 loss on its home floor against Indiana and this keeps its head above water when thinking about potential come March. The victory against Seton Hall is now considered a Quad 1 win so Rutgers has a check there but is still just 1-6. There will be another chance to earn a statement win against Michigan State on Sunday.