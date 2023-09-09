 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Week 2: Defend The Area Game Thread vs. Temple

Join us during the action between the Scarlet Knights and Owls!

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Temple at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Weather: 70 degrees, scattered thunderstorms with a 57% chance of rain, 3 mph winds

TV: BTN with Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (color), and Tamara Brown (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Eddie Kalegi, Alex Carmenaty, Jessica Buckley; Audacy app, SiriusXM 134 or 196, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Rutgers leads all-time 23-15; Rutgers won last matchup, 16-14, on Sept. 17, 2022

READ MORE: What to watch for in Week 2 vs. Temple

