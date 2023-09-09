Rutgers Football Week 2: Defend The Area Game Thread vs. Temple

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Temple at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM ET
Weather: 70 degrees, scattered thunderstorms with a 57% chance of rain, 3 mph winds
TV: BTN with Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Brock Vereen (color), and Tamara Brown (sideline)
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Eddie Kalegi, Alex Carmenaty, Jessica Buckley; Audacy app, SiriusXM 134 or 196, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Rutgers leads all-time 23-15; Rutgers won last matchup, 16-14, on Sept. 17, 2022
READ MORE: What to watch for in Week 2 vs. Temple
GAME DAY— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 9, 2023
Temple
7:30PM ET
@BigTenNetwork
️ SHI Stadium pic.twitter.com/JRNab8lUmL
Loading comments...