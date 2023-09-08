Banks of the Raritan Podcast Episode 6: Temple preview with Ryan Wallen of 247Sports, Best Bets for Week 2

Rutgers Football is 1-0 and will stay home this week to host Temple.

There have been two interesting matchups between these two sides in each of the last two years. Will Rutgers continue its winning streak or will Temple avenge a game it let get away last year?

We are joined by Ryan Wallen of Owls Daily at 247Sports to discuss the action and preview the matchup.

