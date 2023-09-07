The Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Every Rutgers Fan NEEDS to Take!

Pacheco Pacheco Pacheco!!!

Year 2 for the PRIDE of Rutgers Football starts tonight as the Kanas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. Fans are expecting offensive fireworks from both teams during the 2023 season kickoff, but Rutgers Nation should expect Isiah Pacheco to lead the CHARGE!

Who is ready for Season 2 of Isiah Pacheco? pic.twitter.com/FKpxUxTYKe — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) September 7, 2023

Reminder...the fastest Chief to ever wear #10 shined bright like a diamond in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. His score during the second half of the game helped push the Chiefs past the Eagles. Pacheco is no stranger to the endzone, which is why fans NEED to place this absolute MORTAL LOCK tonight...

ISIAH PACHECO FIRST TD SCORER +700

Don’t over think it, just do it. He is LITERALLY the fastest Chief to ever wear #10. The question is not why...it’s WHY NOT?!?!? Pacheco got that DAWG in him. He’s drooling, he’s starving, and guess what? HE’S GONNA FEAST TONIGHT!!!

PACHECO PACHECO PACHECO!!!!!