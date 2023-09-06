Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Temple at Rutgers

Rutgers will remain home for Week 2 and host Temple, who it has defeated in each of the last two years. Of course, those games had very different tones.

In 2021, Rutgers took down a poor Temple squad 61-14. Last year, Temple should have come away with a victory but Rutgers made a defensive play down the stretch to steal a 16-14 win. Both teams come into the game at 1-0 and will be looking to remain unbeaten,

Below, take a look at some of the recent trends between Rutgers and Temple.

Temple at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Temple +280 | Rutgers -350

Temple +280 | Rutgers -350 Against the Spread (ATS): Temple +9.5 (-108) | Rutgers -9.5 (-112)

Temple +9.5 (-108) | Rutgers -9.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): Over 44 (-110) | Under 44 (-110)

Temple at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers took care of business in Week 1 against Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights entered as a touchdown favorite and covered with a 24-7 victory. The under hit as Rutgers held the Wildcats to seven points and did not light up the scoreboard on their own.

Temple took on Akron in Week 1 and escaped with a 24-21 win. The Owls did not cover as they were a 9.5-point favorite. The under also hit in this game, which was 55.

Last season, Temple was 8-4 ATS. This includes covering five of its final six games. The Owls were an 18.5-point underdog to Rutgers coming off an extremely lopsided loss in 2021. They were able to keep the game close and by rights, should have won. Instead, Rutgers escaped with a 16-14 victory but did not come close to covering. The Scarlet Knights did not even score as many points as the spread.

Temple was 7-3 ATS when getting 9.5 or more points last season. Of course, this includes its matchup with Rutgers.

Neither team has shown an ability to light up the scoreboard, albeit just one game. Rutgers is still looking to get healthy while Temple attempts to find some consistency in all areas. If a side had to be picked, Temple should be able to keep this game close but it is difficult to trust either side. Take the under here and you can live with the results either way.