Banks of the Raritan Podcast Episode 5: Rutgers Week 1 victory recap

Rutgers Football is 1-0 and we are here to discuss the action from Sunday’s victory over Northwestern!

The Banks of the Raritan podcast will be out twice weekly during the season — Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Fans can listen to recaps, previews, and more surrounding Rutgers during the 2023 campaign!

How To Listen To All Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “Banks of the Raritan podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to our podcast on any platform as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the Fans First Sports network.