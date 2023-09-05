2023 Big Ten Football Power Rankings following Week 1

Big Ten Football is officially back and Week 1 is in the books.

There were three conference matchups and only one team lost to a non-conference opponent. Not a great look for Purdue. Along with the Boilers, there were some uninspiring performances across the board.

Below, check out how the power rankings look following one week of action.

14. Northwestern

Week 1: L, 24-7 at Rutgers

Previously: 14

It’s going to be a long year for Northwestern. It took all four quarters and a late penalty for the Wildcats to get on the board on Sunday against Rutgers. If the team falls again, Northwestern could be looking at a winless slate.

Next: 9/9 vs. UTEP

13. Indiana

Week 1: L, 23-3 vs. Ohio State

Previously: 13

Indiana looked decent defensively and stayed within three touchdowns of Ohio State. The Hoosiers made it difficult for the Buckeyes but it was not enough to move them up the rankings. The vibe around this Indiana team remains the same as of now.

Next: 9/8 vs. Indiana State

12. Purdue

Week 1: L, 39-35 vs. Fresno State

Previously: 11

Purdue, you can’t lost the opener to Fresno State. It just can’t happen. The Boilermakers are going through a transition with Ryan Walters taking over as head coach and struggles were to be expected. What we saw Saturday was another level. Purdue is another team that could be in for a long year in the Big Ten.

Next: 9/9 at Virginia Tech

11. Nebraska

Week 1: L, 13-10 at Minnesota

Previously: 9

Matt Rhule or Scott Frost? It hurts to make that joke because Rhule was a personal favorite hire in the offseason but Rome was not built in a day. Nebraska’s defense showed up during the opener against Minnesota but the offense did not follow suit. In the end, it was another blown lead in a game that should have been won. Unfortunately for Husker fans, this is a situation that is all-too familiar.

Next: 9/9 at Colorado

10. Rutgers

Week 1: W, 24-7 vs. Northwestern

Previously: 12

Rutgers is 1-0 and brought hope to the fan base for the season. This does not mean that a eight-win season is coming but six could be in the works to clinch a spot in a bowl game. This is the hope. Gavin Wimsatt looks like a Big Ten quarterback and Kirk Ciarrocca made immediate improvements to the offensive play-calling. Now yes, it wasn't against the best competition but that is how you are supposed to win a game against an inferior opponent. The Scarlet Knights cannot let up this week against a Temple team that should have beat them in Philly last year.

Next: 9/9 vs. Temple

9. Minnesota

Week 1: W, 13-10 vs. Nebraska

Previously: 7

Minnesota was lucky to escape with a victory on its home field on Thursday night. This was more of a case of Nebraska losing this game rather than the Gophers taking it. But, a win is a win. With that being said, Minnesota has plenty to prove moving forward.

Next: 9/9 vs. Eastern Michigan

8. Michigan State

Week 1: W, 31-7 vs. Central Michigan

Previously: 10

Michigan State turned in a newspaper score but the performance was not as impressive. The Spartans trailed Central Michigan late in the second quarter before opening it up over the final two quarters. There were major questions surrounding this team in the preseason and it seems as though not many were answered in Week 1.

Next: 9/9 vs. Richmond

7. Illinois

Week 1: W, 30-28 vs. Toledo

Previously: 8

Luke Altmyer is going to be a player for the Illini. This offense looked ready to go in Week 1 and is only going to improve. you might as why Illinois jumped up a spot after just a two-point win against Toledo. Let’s not forget Toledo won the MAC last season and returned star quarterback DeQuan Finn. This is not to say that Illinois gets a pass for skating by but it was able to win and move on.

Next: 9/8 at Kansas

6. Maryland

Week 1: W, 38-6 vs. Towson

Previously: 6

There is not a onto breakdown from Maryland in Week 1. The Terps were a massive favorite against Towson (which they did not cover, by the way) and took care of business against an FBS opponent. The road will continue to be smooth for one more week with Charlotte coming to town.

Next: 9/9 vs. Charlotte

5. Iowa

Week 1: W, 24-14 vs. Utah State

Previously: 5

Brian Ferentz...not the showing your offense needed in Week 1. There was hope early on when Iowa took a 14-0 lead after touchdowns on its first two drives. From there, the punter was able to break a sweat and the offense scored just 10 the rest of the way. This ranking is more of a process-of-elimination pick rather than the Hawkeyes solidifying themselves as a top-five squad.

Next: 9/9 at Iowa State

4. Wisconsin

Week 1: W, 38-17 vs. Buffalo

Previously: 4

Wisconsin remains as the best team in the West after Week 1. With Luke Fickell running the show and Tanner Mordecai under center, there are plenty of changes in Madison. It might take some time to get into full swing but Wisconsin was able to score 38 points against Buffalo and take care of business. As of now, there should be no concerns with Wisconsin moving forward.

Next: 9/9 at Washington State

3. Ohio State

Week 1: W, 23-3 at Indiana

Previously: 2

Ohio State began slow once again. It happened last year in a win over Notre Dame. Who can forget the early-season loss to Oregon? For whatever reason, the Buckeyes do not get comfortable until a few weeks in. The offense scored 23 points against an Indiana team that is supposed to be one of the two worst teams in the conference. Kyle McCord and company will have to put on a better show against Youngstown State.

Next: 9/9 vs. Youngstown State

2. Penn State

Week 1: W, 38-15 vs. West Virginia

Previously: 3

Was anyone overly impressed with the Big Ten on Saturday? The answer is probably no. But let’s remember, it is just Week 1. Penn State might have been the most impressive after a strong defensive showing and impressive play from Drew Allar. The first-year starter gave fans hope that he could be the best quarterback in the program quite some time. For Penn State, it is all about beating the other two contenders this year.

Next: 9/9 vs. Delaware

1. Michigan

Week 1: W, 30-3 vs. East Carolina

Previously: 1

If these were off-the-field rankings, Michigan might be near the bottom after wearing “Free Harbaugh” shirts after a self-imposed suspension. It was not a pretty win against East Carolina but it was a win nonetheless. The Wolverines continue to be the team to beat in the Big Ten and will show it once conference play begins.

Next: 9/9 vs. UNLV