Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 14 Georgetown, 2-0

It was a hot, late summer scorcher at Yurcak Field, but Rutgers’s offense continued to be ice cold. The Knights followed a physical 0-0 draw against Princeton last Thursday with a 2-0 loss to the No. 14 Hoyas today.

Coming into the match, Rutgers knew they would have their work cut out for them, trying to score against a vaunted, elite Hoyas defense that after today’s clean sheet, has allowed one goal in five matches this season.

The teams played a physical, hard-fought scoreless first half, where Knights’s freshman keeper Bodmer made a stellar save off a Hoya attempt to keep Georgetown off the scoreboard. Rutgers had an opportunity to get into the scoring column as the seconds wound down but the shot by Kylie Daigle towards the right post was safely collected by Hoya keeper Allie Augur.

Georgetown finally broke the ice in the 55th minute as Henley Tippins put a shot past Bodmer off a corner kick opportunity. It looked as if Bodmer, who was visibly frustrated, was blocked by her own defender. Set pieces continue to plague Rutgers early in the season and it’s something the coaches need to clean up quick.

Ninety seconds later, Georgetown would score again as Allie Winstanley put a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box past Bodmer, to take a comfortable 2-0 lead. Rutgers would show signs of life in the final ten minutes with multiple opportunities in front of Georgetown’s net but could not convert. Rutgers has been shut out by opponents in three of their first six games, falling to 2-2-2, while Georgetown improves to 4-0-1.

NOTABLE

The Hoyas outshot the Knights 15-8, with a slight 6-5 advantage on goal.

Georgetown controlled play in the Rutgers end, as evidenced by a whopping 9-3 advantage in corner kicks.

NEXT UP

Rutgers has a few days to figure things out before taking on another Big East foe, Providence, Thurs., Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Yurcak Field, streaming live on B1G+.