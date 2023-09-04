Greg Schiano “fuming” over NCAA issue regarding Naseim Brantley

Rutgers was missing some key pieces on Sunday during its 24-7 victory against Northwestern.

Naseim Brantley was missing in action, forcing many to question whether he was dealing with an injury. When asked about his status following the game, Schiano shared that Brantley was dealing with an “NCAA issue.” The head coach refused to make further comment.

“Naseim has an NCAA issue,” Schiano said. “I’m going to hold comment right now on that because I’m about fuming. You can fry an egg on my head with that whole situation. I’ll shut up before I get in trouble.”

Schiano did not share what the problem or issue was.

Of course, this is not the first time that Rutgers has been in the middle of an issue regarding the NCAA. Prior to last season, linebacker Drew Singleton applied to be reinstated but the appeal was denied.

Singleton had declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following a loss to Maryland, which was thought to be the season-finale for Rutgers. When the Scarlet Knights accepted the invitation to the Gator Bowl, Singleton rejoined his teammates and played in the game on eight days notice. He suffered an injury during the game and ended up going undrafted. He attempted to return to Rutgers but was not granted access.

The situation around Brantley remains ongoing and further information will be provided moving forward.

In Brantley’s absence, Rutgers saw eight different players log a catch against Northwestern. Five players finished with 20 or more passing yards while four had a catch of double-digit yardage. Rutgers was able to show depth at the skill position despite the loss of Brantley. At the running back position, Rutgers was also without Samuel Brown and Aaron Young.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action on Saturday night as they host Temple at SHI Stadium.