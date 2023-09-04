Rutgers Football Video Breakdown: Opening drive of the 2023 season

RUTGERS NATION!!! The Scarlet Knights are 1-0 in the Big Ten! With plenty to be excited about, nothing fired me up more than opening drive of the season. I truly don’t believe Rutgers has ever opened a Big Ten game with a passing touchdown. Don’t quote me on that, but regardless it’s extremely impressive and encouraging!

While the opening drive TD was certainly the highlight of the drive and game, the offense’s ability to stay on the field for almost seven minutes, converting third and fourth downs in the process, is my biggest takeaway of the game. I break down the entire offensive drive below:

I made a quick post about the importance of the touchdown catch on twitter last night. Just a beautiful throw by Wimsatt to a true freshman who Schiano talked highly of all training camp. Excited to see how Ian Strong progress throughout the season. Special shout out to the student section!

Quick breakdown/analysis on why this was not only impressive, but important.

A highlight reel td in the corner of the endzone in front of the student section on a nationally televised broadcast. It was one play, but boy was it a B1G one! Need more of this to keep fans engaged! https://t.co/sMtm7x5m0C pic.twitter.com/ctveUIuslu — Forno (@ayopaisan) September 4, 2023

Lastly, I need to show a breakdown of my favorite play of the game. Kyle Monangai absolutely laying the WOOD against the NW LB. This play is the personification of CHOP!

at Rutgers RB demolish this blitzing linebacker. It’s beautiful. This is the way. Step up with aggression in pass pro. Love it. Good work. pic.twitter.com/mc12MUhVtd — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 4, 2023

Here’s a good view of the Monangai block (via @RFootball): pic.twitter.com/RwPwIkzTgm



Monangai’s quote on the block: “He’s a bigger guy. I think I just won the law of physics right there: low-man wins.” https://t.co/iMvk9CtPd3 — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 4, 2023

Let’s keep chopping Rutgers Nation! We’re on to Temple...