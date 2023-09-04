 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Video Breakdown: Opening drive of the 2023 season

Rutgers Football opened the 2023 season with a 7 minute drive that ended with a highlight reel TD!

By Forno
RUTGERS NATION!!! The Scarlet Knights are 1-0 in the Big Ten! With plenty to be excited about, nothing fired me up more than opening drive of the season. I truly don’t believe Rutgers has ever opened a Big Ten game with a passing touchdown. Don’t quote me on that, but regardless it’s extremely impressive and encouraging!

While the opening drive TD was certainly the highlight of the drive and game, the offense’s ability to stay on the field for almost seven minutes, converting third and fourth downs in the process, is my biggest takeaway of the game. I break down the entire offensive drive below:

I made a quick post about the importance of the touchdown catch on twitter last night. Just a beautiful throw by Wimsatt to a true freshman who Schiano talked highly of all training camp. Excited to see how Ian Strong progress throughout the season. Special shout out to the student section!

Lastly, I need to show a breakdown of my favorite play of the game. Kyle Monangai absolutely laying the WOOD against the NW LB. This play is the personification of CHOP!

Let’s keep chopping Rutgers Nation! We’re on to Temple...

