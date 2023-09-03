Rutgers Football Week 1: Season Opening Game Thread vs. Northwestern

How To Watch, Stream & Listen
Northwestern at Rutgers
Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ
Kick-off: Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 PM ET
Weather: 92 degrees, sunny skies with a 5% chance of rain, 8 mph winds
TV: CBS with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Alec Crouthamel; Audacy app, SiriusXM 84, Scarlet Knights app
Series History: Rutgers leads all-time 3-2; Northwestern won last matchup, 21-7, on Oct. 16, 2021
Northwestern SB Nation Site: Inside NU
Rutgers Football opens the season with wha many are calling a must-win game against Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights will kickoff at Noon ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway!
Join us live to discuss the action as it happens!
GAME DAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/waM25ItRPa— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 3, 2023
