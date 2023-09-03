Rutgers Football Week 1: Season Opening Game Thread vs. Northwestern

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Northwestern at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 92 degrees, sunny skies with a 5% chance of rain, 8 mph winds

TV: CBS with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Alec Crouthamel; Audacy app, SiriusXM 84, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Rutgers leads all-time 3-2; Northwestern won last matchup, 21-7, on Oct. 16, 2021

Week 1 Game Preview

Rutgers Football opens the season with wha many are calling a must-win game against Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights will kickoff at Noon ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway!

