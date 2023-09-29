2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 5 Preview vs. Wagner

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Wagner at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy with a 57% chance of rain, 9 mph winds

TV: BTN with Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), and Meghan McKeown (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric Legrand & Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alec Crouthamel, Joseph Henry, & Jack Rabenhorst; Audacy app, SiriusXM 113 or 196, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Rutgers won only matchup in 2022, 66-7

READ MORE: What to watch for in Week 5 vs. Wagner

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 45-for-87, 51.7%, 587 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 384 yards on 69 carries, 5.6 ypc, 5 touchdowns

Receiving: Christian Dremel - 10 catches for 157 yards, 15.7 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Tyreem Powell - 36 tackles; Tyreem Powell - 2 sacks; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton, Flip Dixon - 1 interception

Wagner

Passing: Steven Krajewski - 50-for-97, 51.5%, 581 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Zachary Palmer-Smith - 271 yards on 60 carries, 4.5 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Receiving: Trevor Shorter - 9 catches for 198 yards, 22.0 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: John Giola - 36 tackles, Olanrewaju Adeyemi - 2 sacks, Junior Wily - 2 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Open it up!

Rutgers might have scored 66 points against Wagner last season but the passing attack was still underwhelming. The Scarlet Knights threw for 257 yards in the win. Gavin Wimsatt came in after Evan Simon and went 4-for-12 for 63 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Let Wimsatt gain even more confidence and throw the ball around.

Rutgers dominated on the ground in this matchup last year to the tune of 328 yards and 6.1 yards per carry. We know Rutgers can run the ball. This was the identity created during the first three games of the season. If the score is lopsided, the backs will get plenty of time to takeover in the second half. Early on, let’s see some explosive plays in the pass game.

The Scarlet Knights should have no trouble moving the ball and putting points on the board. It will be interesting to see how they do it and what is the major plan of attack.

When Wagner has the ball

Wagner is 2-2 this season. The Seahawks have not won two games in a season since 2018.

The offense has averaged just 15 points per game. That number was inflated with a 30-point performance in a win over Merrimack. The team has rushed for 109 yards per game and thrown for around 183. There is not much to be desired here. Could we see a defensive score from the Scarlet Knights?

Rutgers forced two turnovers in last year’s matchup. The secondary could step in front of a pass or the rush from ihefront seven could force a fumble. Either way, it would be exciting to see the defense get in the end zone in this one.

Could Rutgers win this game?

The score was 66-7 last year. A line in this game will not come out until Saturday morning but Rutgers will be an enormous favorite. If the Scarlet Knights do not win this game, it’s time to cancel the program.

Final thoughts

A 3:30 kickoff at home is the best-case scenario for tailgaters. It gives some leeway in case you are not there early in the morning. If you are, there are a few extra hours compared to a Noon kick. For those going to the game, enjoy what hopefully will be some fireworks. If you cannot make it, Saturday should be one final celebration before the gauntlet of Big Ten play begins.

To reach six wins, Rutgers needed to be 3-1 heading into this game. That is exactly what it is. Get this fourth win and find two more to punch a ticket to postseason play.