NFL Scarlet Zone Week 3: How did former Scarlet Knights fair?

Week 3 had some huge storylines across the NFL. A few of our former Scarlet Knights were in the thick of it.

Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 8 Tackles

Izien continues to prove he should have been drafted with another strong individual performance on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11

Lowest QB rating allowed by NFL rookies through Week 3 (min. 10 targets):



1. Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders (61.1)

2. Christian Izien, Bucs (76.0)

3. Deonte Banks, Giants (77.1)

4. Brian Branch, Lions (83.2)

5. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks (84.7)

6. Christian Gonzalez, Pats (87.6) pic.twitter.com/nNh50k7pBC — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 27, 2023

Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 15 Carries for 61 Yards, 2 catches for 16 yards, 1 TD

Pop found the end zone for the first time this season, and received a big cheer from Taylor Swift! He continues to lead the team in rushing.

Kansas City Chiefs 41, Chicago Bears 10

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 11 Carries, 51 Yards

Gus started off strong, but unfortunately had to exit the game early with a concussion. Wishing you a speedy recovery Gus! Interesting tidbit, Edwards ranks fourth in the NFL in yards/carry since 1970.

Indianapolis Colts 22, Baltimore Ravens 19,

Did you know: Gus Edwards ranks 4th in the @NFL for most yards per rush since 1970. @GodsGiftGus13 | #NFLKnights pic.twitter.com/8GNBwyfBi0 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 28, 2023

Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - 4 tackles, 1 Sack

Joseph-Day recorded his first sack of the year in a close win for the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers 28, Minnesota Vikings 24

Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - No stats recorded

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Tennessee Titans 3

Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - No stats recorded

Nothing good happened for the Broncos this week.

Miami Dolphins 70, Denver Broncos 20

Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded

Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded

Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17

Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded

Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 34