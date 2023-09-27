2023 Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 4

The Big Ten is already shuffling at a high rate week-to-week. Conference play isn't even in full swing yet!

The top remains consistent but there is turnover each week within the conference. Below, check out how the rankings look after four weeks of action.

14. Purdue (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: L, 38-17 vs. Wisconsin

Previously: 13

Purdue is officially looking like the worst team in the Big Ten. Even with some turnover with the roster and a new head coach, it did not expect to get this ugly this fast — but here we are. Purdue attempted to make some plays against Wisconsin in the second half but the game was in hand already. Maybe the team can play a closer game with a struggling Illinois team.

Next: 9/30 vs. Illinois

13. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: L, 31-9 vs. Maryland

Previously: 11

Michigan State has chances to rally around its interim head coach but it seems to be going the other way. The Spartans had chances against Maryland but could not get the ball in the end zone. They mustered just nine points and allowed the Terps to get comfortable. Moving forward, Michigan State can be viewed as a win by opponents. How far it has fallen this year.

Next: 9/30 at Iowa

12. Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 29-27 vs. Akron

Previously: 10

Indiana falls in this week’s rankings and the only way it did not fall further was by process of elimination. That is how bad the bottom of the Big Ten has been this point. A win is a win but a four-overtime triumph over Akron will not convince anyone that the Hoosiers are back. Maybe beat, or even compete, against Maryland and then we can begin thinking.

Next: 9/30 at Maryland

11. Minnesota (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: L, 37-34 at Northwestern

Previously: 8

Credit to Northwestern but Minnesota is bad and it showed once again this weekend. The team is in a transition period and continues to be boring and unimpressive. An overtime loss to the Wildcats where it held the lead will not reflect well on Minnesota.

Next: 9/30 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

10. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 37-34 vs. Minnesota

Previously: 14

Northwestern provided a moment for fans to cheer about on Saturday on its home field. A come-from-behind win in overtime over a Big Ten opponent. In a stretch of poor play and reports coming out of Evanston, the Wildcats put it all on hold for one week. Of course, it will be short-lived as Penn State comes to town next.

Next: 9/30 vs. Penn State

9. Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 28-14 vs. Louisiana Tech

Previously: 12

Nebraska ran the ball well against Louisiana Tech but the road gets tough with Michigan coming to town. The offense for the Huskers is still looking for an identity but hopes it found one with the run game and Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback. Maybe not though. This Huskers team is to be determined.

Next: 9/30 vs. Michigan

8. Illinois (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 23-17 vs. Florida Atlantic

Previously: 9

Illinois isn't the same as last year and we have seen that each week. The Illini inched past Florida Atlantic this weekend and is hoping to have an easier go against the Boilermakers. Once conference play begins, the road gets more difficult. A road trip here against Purdue is a chance for Illinois to weather the storm a bit.

Next: 9/30 at Purdue

7. Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: L, 31-0 at Penn State

Previously: 4

Brian Ferentz, it’s time to pack up. Fans in Iowa should be livid that he was brought back and we all know why he was. It doesn't matter who you’re playing. Iowa logged 76 total yards against Penn State. Four first downs. 2.3 yards per play. Four fumbles lost. Held the ball for 14:33. Cade McNamara went 5-for-14 for 42 yards. Embarrassing.

Next: 9/30 vs. Michigan State

6. Rutgers (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Week 4: L, 31-7 at Michigan

Previously: 7

Rutgers moves up a spot following a loss. Why? Just look at the teams behind the Scarlet Knights. This has been a trend over the last few years. Rutgers wins non-conference games, moves up, and falls back down to Earth come Big Ten play. Fans are hoping that changes this year.

Rutgers scored just seven points against Michigan and totaled 257 yards. Neither number jumps off the page but they are more than the team behind them. It will all get figured out when the two sides play in a few weeks but for now, favor Rutgers by a slight margin.

Next: 9/30 vs. Wagner

5. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 38-17 at Purdue

Previously: 6

The injury to Chez Mellusi will hurt the Badgers but the offense is hoping it found something using Tanner Mordecai’s legs. He ran 14 times and for two scores against Purdue. Wisconsin handled business the way it should have on thread against an inferior team. There is some momentum for Luke Fickell and his squad as it looks to remain on top of the West.

Next: BYE

4. Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 31-9 at Michigan State

Previously: 5

Maryland is looking like a clear-cut second tier team in the East. Taulia Tagovailoa is leading a strong offense and the Terps are going to feast on the bottom half of the conference. Now, it is time for Maryland to show that it will compete with the top tier teams. That will not have to happen this week with Indiana coming in.

Next: 9/30 vs. Indiana

3. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 17-14 at Notre Dame

Previously: 3

Ryan Day, take a deep breathe and go beat Michigan. No one is considering Notre Dame a rival. Yes, it was a good win on the road against an improved Irish team but the offense still hasn't clicked with some of the best talent in the nation. It will all play itself out with the Big Ten schedule beginning but good win for the Buckeyes.

Next: BYE

2. Penn State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 31-0 vs. Iowa

Previously: 2

Penn State has one of the best defenses in the nation this season. The third team in this ranking might have picked up a big-time road win but Penn State dominated a lesser team at home, keeping it off the scoreboard. That is how you take care of business. Drew Allar is not exploding, throwing for just 166 yards, put added four touchdowns and is taking care of the football. This is the best team the Nittany Lions have had in a long time.

Next: 9/30 at Northwestern

1. Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 4: W, 31-7 vs. Rutgers

Previously: 1

Michigan still hasn't seem to hit its gear just yet. Its first Big Ten game fit the mold for the season though — scoring 30 or more and allowing single-digit points. That could be a scary thing. The No. 2 team in the nation continues to be the team to beat in the Big Ten.

Next: 9/30 at Nebraska