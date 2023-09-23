Rutgers Football Week 4: Shock The World Game Thread at Michigan

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Michigan at Rutgers

Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI

Kick-off: Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM ET

Weather: 74 degrees, sunny with a 8% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

TV: BTN with Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Brooke Fletcher (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Julian Pinnix-Odrick (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen & Eddie Kalegi; Audacy app, SiriusXM 158 or 196, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan leads all-time 8-1, Wolverines won last meeting 52-17 in 2022

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 19, 2023

Rutgers Football is 3-0 and in Ann Arbor to take on No. 2 Michigan. Can the Scarlet Knights shock the world on Saturday afternoon?! Join us live as the action happens!