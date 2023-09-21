Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Rutgers at Michigan

The Rutgers season has gone exactly how it was expected to. The Scarlet Knights made it to 3-0, giving themselves a chance at a bowl game if it can find three more wins.

Now, Michigan week is here and it will be a measuring stick for the Scarlet Knights.

The good news, Wagner is right around the corner and Rutgers is still looking good to be 4-1 two weeks from now. The second piece of good news is that fans are able to bet on this game and have interest in the outcome there.

While many think the moneyline outcome is already decided, that is why there is a spread. Below, take a look at some recent betting trends between the two teams.

Rutgers at Michigan Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Sept. 21 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +1100 | Michigan -2100

Rutgers +1100 | Michigan -2100 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +24 (-104) | Michigan -24 (-116)

Rutgers +24 (-104) | Michigan -24 (-116) Over/Under (O/U): Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Rutgers at Michigan Trends

Michigan has played three games the far and they have been extremely similar. The cupcake schedule has led to the Wolverines being he favorites each game. They have not been completely burying opponents, going 0-3 ATS. Michigan is also not allowing any points, leading to all three games going under.

In 2023, Michigan has scored between 30-35 points in each game and allowed under seven. It it outscoring opponents 96-16. Yes, impressive but this is a betting piece and Michigan has not been covering numbers.

This will be the smallest spread Michigan has had but Rutgers is also the best team it has faced. The number opened around 30 but plummeted with early money going on the. Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has also been favored in each of its first three games and is 3-0 ATS. Of course, the lines for Michigan have been far bigger than that of Rutgers as a favorite. The Scarlet Knights have played two games under with its most recent matchup with Virginia Tech hitting the over.

Rutgers has scored 71 points over the last two games. This should not be expected against Michigan. This is arguably the best team that Rutgers will play all season and will have one of the biggest home-field advantages. Last time Rutgers was in The Big House, it made the game ugly and stayed within one score. For that to happen again, it will have to sustain drives and play a low-scoring game.

The total is dangerous in this game because it is low and Michigan can put up points in a hurry. Also, even if the Wolverines score at a high rate, the defense has been strong and it is unpredictable to know where Rutgers will land.

In terms of the spread, it all depends on what kind of game you think it will be. It has a chance to be ugly once again but Michigan can also takeover like it did in the second half of 2022. Rutgers fans are feeling good through a 3-0 start but let’s remember, this is a different animal on Saturday afternoon.