NFL Scarlet Zone: How did former Scarlet Knights perform in Week 2?

We R back for NFL Week 2. A few of our former Scarlet Knights had strong performances.

Christian Izien (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 3 Tackles, 1 Interception

Izien was once again the star of the weekend. Izien grabbed a game-sealing interception and in doing so becomes just the fourth undrafted player to record an interception in his first two games. He played so well in fact, that he is up for Rookie of the Week. Vote for him with the link below!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Chicago Bears 17

Isaiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) - 12 Carries, 70 Yards

Pacheco seems to be the #1 back again recording the most carries by far for the Chiefs this week. A 5.8 yards per carry stat line is a strong outing.

Kansas City Chiefs 17, Jacksonville Jaguars 9

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) - 10 Carries, 62 Yards, 1 TD

Edwards takes over as Baltimore’s lead back following the injury to JK Dobbins. He led the team in rushing and scored his first touchdown of the season.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24

First TD of the year for @GodsGiftGus13 ❗️



Tune in on CBS/@paramountplus pic.twitter.com/JxlKRWYg5q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2023

Tre Avery (Tennessee Titans) - 8 tackles

Avery returned from injury and had a very solid day racking up tackles in an overtime victory.

Tennessee Titans 17, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Chargers) - 4 tackles

Joseph-Day has earned a starting spot on the Chargers defensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Tennessee Titans 27

Michael Burton (Denver Broncos) - No stats recorded

Burton is the No. 1 Fullback for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos 33, Washington Commanders 35

Christian Braswell (Jacksonville Jaguars)- No stats recorded

Jacksonville Jaguars 9, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Tyler Kroft (Miami Dolphins)- No stats recorded

Miami Dolphins 24, New England Patriots 17

Andrew Depaola (Minnesota Vikings)- No stats recorded

Starting Long snapper for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 34