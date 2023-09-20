3 Things Scarlet Knights Need To Do vs. Michigan

After a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech, the Scarlet Knights hit the road and head up to Ann Arbor to face No. 2 Michigan. Beating Michigan is a tall task, especially when the game is hosted at The Big House. However, Rutgers has shown in the last three weeks that they are not as much of a pushover as previous years. Plenty will need to go right to give the Knights a shot on Saturday. Here are the three biggest things that the Knights can do to give themselves a chance.

1- Create Turnovers

If Rutgers wants to have a shot of winning, it needs to steal the ball away from the Michigan offense a couple times. Getting the ball out of Michigan's hands and giving the offense the extra opportunities it may need will go a long way into pulling off the upset. This is the ideal way for the Knights defense to get off the field as well. Find a way to attack the football.

2- Control Time Of Possession

The goal for this game should be to keep the Michigan offense off the field as long as possible. To do that, the Knights must have long drives that chew through a lot of clock. The best way to do this is to run the ball well and to get good at completing those intermediate passes that are right near the first down marker. If Rutgers can find away to have long successful drives with a lot of first downs, it will tire out the opposing defense and keep their offense on the sidelines.

3- Stop Blake Corum

Blake Corum is the Wolverines dynamic playmaker at running back. While Michigan's offensive line is usually rated as one of the best in the nation, the Knights will have a long afternoon if they don't find away to slow Corum down. Rutgers has averaged giving up 69.7 yards rushing per game so far but they have not faced a test like this. If Rutgers manages to take away Michigan's running game, that would silence a significant part of their offense and give the Knights their best shot to win.