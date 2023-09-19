Rutgers Men’s Basketball releases full schedule for 2023-24 season

Rutgers Basketball now has a full schedule for the 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday, the non-conference slate was released joining the Big Ten schedule. Put together, Rutgers’ full 31-game road is now complete and can be found below:

Rutgers Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Schedule

Monday, Nov. 6: vs. Princeton - Cure Ins. Arena in Trenton, N.J.

Friday, Nov. 10: vs. Boston U - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, Nov. 12: vs. Bryant - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: vs. Georgetown - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Saturday, Nov. 18: vs. Howard - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Monday, Nov. 27: vs. St. Peter’s - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Saturday, Dec. 2: vs. Illinois - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: at Wake Forest - LJ Veterans Mem. Arena in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Saturday, Dec. 9: at Seton Hall - Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Saturday, Dec. 16: vs. LIU - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Saturday, Dec. 23: vs. Miss. State - Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Saturday, Dec. 30: vs. Stone Hill - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Wednesday, Jan. 3: at Ohio State - The Schotten. Center in Columbus, Ohio

Saturday, Jan. 6: at Iowa - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Tuesday, Jan. 9: vs. Indiana - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, Jan. 14: at Michigan State - Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Wednesday, Jan. 17: vs. Nebraska - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, Jan. 21: at Illinois - State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Sunday, Jan. 28: vs. Purdue - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: vs. Penn State - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Saturday, Feb. 3: at Michigan - Crisler Center in Ann, Arbor, Mich

Tuesday, Feb. 6: at Maryland - Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Saturday, Feb. 10: vs. Wisconsin - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Thursday, Feb. 15: vs. Northwestern - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, Feb. 18: at Minnesota - Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Thursday, Feb. 22: at Purdue - Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Sunday, Feb. 25: vs. Maryland - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Thursday, Feb. 29: vs. Michigan - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

Sunday, Mar. 3: at Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Thursday, Mar. 7: at Wisconsin - Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Sunday, Mar. 10: vs. Ohio State - Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

The additions of Princeton and Mississippi State came out during the summer and excited many. The in-state rivalry with Princeton will bring attention back to New Jersey but it could also help Rutgers come March.

The Scarlet Knights were one of the First Four Teams left out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and it was thought to be because of a weak non-conference slate. It ranked 314th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and 338th in KenPom last season, which was I n the bottom-50 in the nation. This is not an extremely-loaded slate but it is set to be the highest ranked in KenPom during Steve Pikiell’s tenure.

The Big Ten schedule continues to be a gauntlet with many top teams on the schedule multiple times. The goal will be the same as ever — hit double-digit conference wins and advance come tournament time.

Rutgers fans, there is now a schedule to study up until Rutgers’s Men’s Basketball tips off.