Rutgers Football Week 3 Video Breakdown: Johnny Langan’s Run Blocking

Rutgers is 3-0! With so much for fans to be excited about, we also need to give credit to the unsung heroes that helped the team start the season 3-0 for the THIRD straight year.

All four rushing touchdowns from this past Saturday were made possible by exceptional run blocking. This was the offensive line’s best blocking performance, but it was Johnny Langan that stood out.

Checkout out the below video breaking down all the best run blocking plays from the win over Virginia Tech!