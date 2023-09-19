2023 Big Ten Football Power Rankings following Week 3

The Big Ten conference remains steady at the top through three weeks of the season. The top five have remained the same but there will be plenty of shakeup during the conference slate.

Below, check out how the power rankings have shaped up through three weeks of the season.

14. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 3: L, 38-14 at Duke

Previously: 14

There should not have been any hope after beating a bad UTEP team and Northwestern showed why against Duke. Riley Leonard got comfortable against the Wildcats while Ben Bryant completed 50% of his passes and totaled 123 yards. It was said that if Northwestern did not beat UTEP that it might not win a game. Now, one win is looking like a real possibility.

Next: 9/23 vs. Minnesota

13. Purdue (1-2)

Week 3: L, 35-20 vs. Syracuse

Previously: 10

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader ran for 195 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. Purdue fans, this is a transition year with Ryan Walters. Don’t panic too much but yeah, this is not a great team. A statement win against Wisconsin would bring a better feeling but it seems far-fetched.

Next: 9/22 vs. Wisconsin

12. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 3: W, 35-11 vs. Northern Illinois

Previously: 12

Nebraska might have won on Saturday but it was not enough to impress and move up the rankings. There is some argument to be made that the Huskers could be even lower. A win is a win but Nebraska has a long way to go. Matt Rhule is the right man for the job so fans have a reason to be hopeful.

Next: 9/23 vs. Louisiana Tech

11. Michigan State (2-1)

Week 3: L, 41-7 vs. Washington

Previously: 8

In the wake of adversity, the Spartans did not step up. Granted, it was against a top-five Washington team and Michael Penix Jr., who looks insane early on. The road does not get any easier. Michigan State cannot stop anyone and Maryland should not have an issue putting up points this weekend.

Next: 9/23 vs. Maryland

10. Indiana (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 3: L, 21-14 vs. Louisville

Previously: 13

Losses do not count when it comes to power rankings but Indiana has looked better than 2022. The Hoosiers are still not there but have been competing. The defense looked competitive against Ohio State in Week 1 and the team competed once again against Louisville. This will have to start turning into wins soon if the Hoosiers want to climb further.

Next: 9/23 vs. Akron

9. Illinois (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 3: L, 30-13 vs. Penn State

Previously: 11

The road has been difficult to this point for Illinois but it has not been competitive. Yes, the last two weeks were against a national title contender in Penn State and a rising Kansas team with an electric quarterback. After last season, fans want to see Illinois play these games close. For now, last year seems like an outlier and Illinois is back to where it was.

Next: 9/23 vs. Florida Atlantic

8. Minnesota (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 3: L, 31-13 at North Carolina

Previously: 7

Tanner Morgan is not there and Athan Kaliakmanis is not the answer. Sorry P.J., but no one feels bad. The Gophers are painfully mediocre and their new quarterback has looked below average.

Next: 9/23 at Northwestern

7. Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 3: W, 35-16 vs. Virginia Tech

Previously: 9

Kyle Monangai, reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, has led the charge offensively for the Scarlet Knights. It seems as though Kirk Ciarrocca is holding back and will have to open it up moving forward. Gavin Wimsatt has thrown the ball just 37 times over the last two weeks. There is no apologizing for wins. You can play who is on your schedule and Michigan is up next. After the next two weeks, Rutgers can (and likely will be) 4-1, which is right where it wants to be.

Next: 9/23 at Michigan

6. Wisconsin (2-1)

Week 3: W, 35-14 vs. Georgia Southern

Previously: 6

Wisconsin is just unimpressive so far. Luke Fickell is still a slam-dunk hire but transition periods are real. Fickell will right the ship and the Badgers should still be favored to win the West and represent the Big Ten in the title game.

Next: 9/23 at Purdue

5. Maryland (3-0)

Week 3: W, 42-14 vs. Virginia

Previously: 5

Maryland trailed 14-0 for the second consecutive week. Virginia, like Charlotte, jumped out to a two-score lead on the Terps but Maryland trend it around once again. They will be playing another lesser team this weekend but Maryland does not want to start down 14-0 again. This will not be a recipe for success against the top of the Big Ten.

Next: 9/23 at Michigan State

4. Iowa (3-0)

Week 3: W, 41-10 vs. Western Michigan

Previously: 4

Brian Ferentz remains extremely unlikeable. Yes, 25 points per game is the goal and a game against Western Michigan means nothing. Note: The press conference video of Ferentz was AI-generated but he probably feels that way deep down. Iowa remains extremely mediocre offensively and elite defensively.

Next: 9/23 at Penn State

3. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 3: W, 63-10 vs. Western Kentucky

Previously: 3

Ohio State finally looked like Ohio State offensively but this win does not move the needle. Go beat Notre Dame and the Buckeyes might be worthy of the No. 2 spot once again. After a sluggish two weeks of play, Ohio State finally lit up the scoreboard like it was expected to against lesser teams. The matchup with Ohio State highlights the weekend.

Next: 9/23 at Notre Dame

2. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 3: W, 30-13 at Illinois

Previously: 2

It was ugly in Week 3 and it is going to get even worse against Iowa. Penn State put up a newspaper score but it was not as impressive as a three-score victory. The Nittany Lions remain on track, which is win each game and compete with the other top two teams. Drew Allar is impressive and the run game is as good as there is around the nation.

Next: 9/23 vs. Iowa

1. Michigan (3-0)

Week 3: W, 31-6 vs. Bowling Green

Previously: 1

Michigan has been sluggish over the first three games of the year but have taken care of business. The Wolverines finished another cupcake non-conference slate before Big Ten play begins. Michigan continues to be the team to beat in the conference until further notice.

Next: 9/23 vs. Rutgers