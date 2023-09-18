Kyle Monangai named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Kyle Monangai has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after totaling 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on Saturday in a win against Virginia Tech.

Monangai led the charge as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 35-16 win over the Hokies at SHI Stadium over the weekend. He jumpstarted the offense early with a 19-yard touchdown run. In the forth quarter, Monangai exploded for a 55-yard score, which was his career-high and the longest for Rutgers since 2020. Monangai capped off his huge day with a 12-yard scamper for a score. His three touchdowns was a new career-high and most for Rutgers since 2019.

Monangai is now the second Scarlet Knight to win this award. Gary Nova became the first in 2014 after victories over Maryland and Michigan.

The ground game has been the catalyst for Rutgers and Monangai is off to an electric start. He currently leads the Big Ten in rushing yards (357) and average (119). He is also second in the conference with five touchdowns. Monangai’s 357 yards is also sixth in the nation.

Monangai now becomes the second Scarlet Knight to win an award in as many weeks. Following the Week 2 win over Temple, Jai Patel was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Rutgers will travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.