Game Thread Week 3: Rutgers Football Vs. Virginia Tech

Can the Knights gobble up the Hokies for the first time since Halloween 1992?

By John Catapano (Spacecat)
The Rutgers football team celebrates a win against Virginia Tech on Halloween, 1992
The last and only time the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hokies was a thrilling fright-fest of a game, Halloween 1992, in which RU pulled off a 50-49 last-second win. Where were you?

Virginia Tech Injury Report:

  • Starting QB Grant Wells questionable, game-time decision
  • Top receive Ali Jennings likely out
  • WR Jaylin Lane questionable, game-time decision

Rutgers Injury Report

