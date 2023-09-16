Game Thread Week 3: Rutgers Football Vs. Virginia Tech

The last and only time the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hokies was a thrilling fright-fest of a game, Halloween 1992, in which RU pulled off a 50-49 last-second win. Where were you?
Virginia Tech Injury Report:
- Starting QB Grant Wells questionable, game-time decision
- Top receive Ali Jennings likely out
- WR Jaylin Lane questionable, game-time decision
Rutgers Injury Report
Courtesy Aaron Breitman
Rutgers has five players listed as out on the availability report including Chris Long and Tyler Needham.— Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) September 16, 2023
Aaron Young is not listed and could make his season debut against Virginia Tech.
Full report here:https://t.co/TrTcj0xq5V
