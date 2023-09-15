2023 Rutgers Football Game: Week 2 Preview vs. Virginia Tech

How To Watch, Stream & Listen

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM ET

Weather: 78 degrees, cloudy with a 1% chance of rain, 14 mph winds

TV: BTN with Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Adam Breneman (color), and Taryn Hatcher (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Alec Crouthamel & Alex Carmenaty; Audacy app, SiriusXM 108 or 202, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Virginia Tech leads all-time 12-3

Virginia Tech SB Nation Site: Gobbler Country

READ MORE: 3 Thing To Rutgers Needs To Do vs. Virginia Tech

Returning Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt - 27-for-50, 54%, 361 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 214 yards on 42 carries, 5.1 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: JaQuae Jackson - 5 catches for 99 yards, 19.8 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Defense: Tyreem Powell - 17 tackles; Shaquan Loyal, Mohamed Toure, Tyreem Powell, Rene Konga, Kenny Fletcher - 1 sack; Robert Longerbeam, Shaquan Loyal, Jordan Thompson, Max Melton - 1 interceptions

Virginia Tech

Passing: Grant Wells - 33-for-62, 53.2%, 494 yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Bhayshul Tuten - 59 yards on 27 carries, 2.2 ypc, 0 touchdowns

Receiving: Jaylin Lane - 9 catches for 123 yards, 13.7 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Keli Lawson - 18 tackles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland - 2 sack, Dorian Strong - 1 interception

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Continue to take care of the football and ground and pound.

Rutgers has two turnovers on the year, one coming on special teams, and Gavin Wimsatt has not thrown an interception to this point. This is why you will hear many say that Wimsatt has looked comfortable in Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense. It has been simple and that should be the game plan once again.

Kyle Monangai has established himself as a workhorse in the backfield over the first two weeks. Virginia Tech has struggled to stop the run, especially in Week 1 letting up over 200 yards on the ground to Old Dominion. This is step one.

Virginia Tech has struggled with injuries to this point. For Rutgers to take full advantage, it will have to take care of the ball. The Scarlet Knights cannot spark the opponent by giving them the ball in plus territory. If Rutgers can run the ball effectively and sustain drives, this will allow them to take control early and keep it throughout.

The first two weeks has seen a heavy dose of Monangai with Wimsatt making the available play, with a flash of big-play ability at times. This should be the plan once again.

When Virginia Tech has the ball

Virginia Tech has struggled to stop the run defensively and get the ground game going offensively. This plays into what Rutgers wants to do.

The reports are saying that the Hokies are banged up a bit at quarterback, wide receiver, and in the secondary. This is a team that scored 17 points against Purdue in a strange game full of weather delays. Regardless of lightning, the Hokies mustered just 12 rushing yards. The Scarlet Knights have stopped the run well over the first two weeks and must turn Virginia Tech one dimensional.

If this happens, the secondary should be ready once again for a heavy dose of the passing game. This is what Rutgers saw against Temple and handled it well.

Like Rutgers, the Hokies must take care of the ball and sustain drives. Where they might struggle is penetrating to strong front of Rutgers.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Rutgers has struggled historically against Virginia Tech but this is a different time. The Hokies have been down for a couple years now and Rutgers is looking for a statement win on its home field. Despite the Hokies not being the powerhouse of the Big East of years ago, the name brings plenty of memories and credibility.

Final thoughts

The Scarlet Knights get a chance to play in its third time slot of the season early on. For fans, this one is ideal to get an extended tailgate in before entering the stadium for a 3:30 kickoff. Hopefully by 7:30, fans can leave happy and continue the celebration over the corse of the night.